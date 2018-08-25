Miller arts group offering mini-residencies in container

The Calumet Artist Residency is offering mini-residencies to local artists, makers and doers in its Red Container at the Miller Beach Farmer's Market grounds.
The arts group established the Red Container at 700 S. Lake Street as a venue for arts, poetry, zine making and food justice events in April 2017. A grant from the Knight Fund at the Legacy Foundation is doubling the capacity, which will allow for gallery displays, community discussions, and small markets to sell crafts and art services.
"The Residency has a general plan for our use of the space," Calumet Artist Residency President Sam Love said. "Examples like Free Store 15104 in Braddock, Pennsylvania or Boxville in Chicago's Washington Park community are influences. But what it becomes will be decided by the relationships that form from it, here where the Aetna, Glen Ryan, and Miller communities meet."
Local zinesters Mythos and photographer and folklorist Kay Westhues plan to make use of the Red Container, the latter to discuss her research on the spring well at 36th and Chase in Gary. The Calumet Artist Residency also plans to use the space as a home base for walks to the "Gary Is" poetry wall about a quarter mile away.
The Miller-based arts group is inviting other proposals for the Red Container space on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To pitch your idea or get involved, email info@calumetresidency.com or show up to the Miller Beach Farmer's Market grounds on a Sunday.