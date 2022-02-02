Miller Beach Arts and Creative District to celebrate Black History Month with new exhibit

The Miller Beach Arts & Creative District is celebrating Black History Month with a new exhibit opening this week at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts.

The "Four for February: Celebrating Black History Month" exhibit opens Friday and runs through March 18 at the art gallery at 540 S. Lake St. in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood.

"The Miller Beach Arts and Creative District is proud to provide a glimpse into the artistic eye of four influential regional artists who strive to emphasize the significance of community and black culture utilizing multiple mediums, photography, painting, writing and technology," the arts group said in a press release.

It will feature the work of Tyrell Anderson of the Decay Devils. His "Unapologetically Noir" photo series showcases portraits of black men and women from all walks of life.

The group exhibition also showcases the work of Dr. Cranston Sedrick Knight and Karina Mitchell.

"Sedrick Knight is a historian of American foreign policy and photographer. His work is photojournalistic; it begs to tell a storyline, always transformative, seeking 'the road less traveled.' As an artist, he searches for narratives that will enhance his/our understanding of life," The Miller Beach Arts & Creative District said in a press release. "Mitchell is a fascinating talk show host and journalist who provides the latest information about beauty, art, style and entertainment. 'The Karina Mitchell Show' airs on the Access Network Can TV in Chicago and GAN in Gary, Indiana as well as YouTube, Google+ and other social media sites. Painting and creating art her entire life, this will be Karina’s gallery exhibit debut."

Rounding out the group show is Sanovia Reynolds–Parks, a painter from Chicago.

"Reynolds–Parks is a small business owner at Ask Snow Management and Events and will be representing Chicago’s South Side with her collection of paintings, 'Covid Collection 2021,'" The Miller Beach Arts & Creative District said in a press release. "She is very excited to share paintings created while sheltering in place; truly magnificent work to be experienced."

An open reception will take place between 6 and 8 p.m. Friday, giving people the chance to mingle with the artists and enjoy light bites and refreshments.

The gallery is open from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

