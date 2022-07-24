Miller Beach Arts and Creative District to exhibit work of Gary photographers

GARY — The Miller Beach Arts and Creative District will exhibit the work of Gary photographers Raymar Brunson and Terra Cooks, residents of the Steel City who often feature it in their work.

"Local Visions: Photography by Raymar Brunson & Terra Cooks" opens July 29 at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts at 540 S. Lake Street in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood. An opening reception will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 5.

The exhibit will feature the work of Brunson, a Gary native who's a freelance photographer and videographer. He's worked in multimedia production for years, handling everything from video, operation, photo editing and storytelling from pre- to post-production.

“The beauty is in the everyday," he said. "I find the moments and subjects that may seem insignificant but are truly important and interesting. I then frame the image to capture the significance of the moment."

The exhibit also will feature the work of Cooks, who moved to Gary from Chicago.

"Cooks is very proud to now call Gary her home. She’s a photographer, poet (aka Poetry ‘N’ Motion), author, songwriter, recording artist, stage performer, and radio show personality on WGVE 88.7 FM," Miller Beach Arts and Creative District Executive Director Jenifer Vargo Okamura said in a press release. "Cooks is also a community activist, creating affiliations with several nonprofit organizations including the National Block Club University and Gary Historical and Cultural Society. She also advocates for special needs children, founding PoeTic Innovations as a resource hub for people with disabilities and their families."

The exhibit runs through Sept. 2.

The Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.