Miller Beach Arts & Creative District hosts community show

Pictured is the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts at 540 S. Lake Street in Gary.

 Joseph S. Pete, The Times

The Miller Beach Arts & Creative District is hosting its annual community show featuring the work of artists from Gary.

The Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts at 540 S. Lake St. in Gary's Miller Beach neighborhood will hang "Random Acts of Creativity.” It opens with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.

People can enjoy a cash bar, light refreshments and holiday music. Artists will discuss their pieces.

"This exhibit continues through Jan. 14, 2023, and features artists who have never exhibited in a previous Community Show and who are based, rooted or living in Gary, Indiana," Miller Beach Arts & Creative District President Kathy Long said. "This year’s show includes a mother-daughter combination, a teen phenom, a crafting dentist, a beloved longtime art teacher, an audio artist, an installation artist, furniture art and expressions that have yet to be seen by the public."

The exhibit opens on Friday, during the annual Cookie Walk. The Miller Business Association Shops on Lake Street will sell cookie boxes for $10 each at Ayers Realty, Vibrations, Indie Indie Bang Bang and Lake Street Gallery. 

People also can listen to music from the D.C.M.T. or Digitally Correct Meta-Troubadours. The band performs improvisational music with bells, drums, flutes, didgeridoo and other exotic instruments.

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

The gallery will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit millerbeacharts.org, email mbacdarts@gmail.com or call 219-885-9114.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

