Miller Beach Arts & Creative District lands Indiana Arts Commission funding

“We are truly honored to be the recipient of organization support from the Indiana Arts Commission. Through this funding the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District will provide quality art exhibitions, community art classes, live musical entertainment, film events and wellness programming through yoga and Pilates at our gallery space the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, and work with community partners in the area," said MBACD Board President Kathy Long. "This funding is of great importance as we navigate our way out of the pause in our programming and revenue-producing activities caused by the pandemic. We are also grateful to State of Indiana Representatives Ragen Hatcher and Frank Mrvan for their support and encouragement of our efforts to provide arts opportunities to our community and the revitalization of the Lake Street corridor."