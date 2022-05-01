Miller Beach Arts & Creative District to showcase quilt exhibit

The Miller Beach Arts and Creative District will be displaying a new exhibit featuring quilts.

"Quilts: A collection handcrafted by Chris Sass" opens Friday at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts located at 540 S. Lake St. in Gary. It runs through June 10.

“I am thrilled that quilting is finally viewed as ‘art’ and not just a domestic craft. I have taught hundreds of people to make their first quilts in my shop and on YouTube," Sass said. "Anyone who has ever learned to sew clothes can definitely make a quilt, and it is a great creative outlet.”

Sass has been quilting since 1994, creating hundreds of quilts over the past few decades. She had owned one of the largest retail quilting stores in the Midwest and started making quilts of her own to inspire and educate customers.

"The introduction of machine quilting and the rotary cutter changed the quilting craft forever in the mid 1980s," Miller Beach Arts and Creative District Executive Director Jenifer V. Okamura said in a press release. "Prior to that time quilt pieces were cut with scissors and were quilted by hand. Faster, easier methods opened up the age-old art to many new artisans who may have been time-constrained by the manual tradition."

Sass hopes to inspire others to take up quilt-making, and she will display her own work and one of her prized possessions.

"A quilting hero of Sass, Caryl Bryer Fallert-Gentry, rocked the competitive world of quilting in 1989 by winning the Best of Show at the prestigious Paducah Quilt Show, with a machine quilted masterpiece – something previously unimaginable," Okamura said. "Sass was lucky enough to purchase one of Fallert-Gentry’s quilts award-winning quilts in 2001, 'Feather Study #20.'"

An opening reception will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. May 6.

The gallery is open from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 6 to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and from 2 to 4 p.m. Sundays.

For more information, visit millerbeacharts.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.