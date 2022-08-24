Miller exhibit celebrates Calumet Region

"David Lee Csicsko: The Csicsko Kid – An Affection for the Calumet Region and the City of Chicago" will soon hang at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts.

The Miller Beach Arts & Creative District is bringing the exhibit of Chicago-based artist David Lee Csicsko's artwork to the gallery at 540 S. Lake St. It opens on Sept. 9 and runs through Oct. 14.

Csicsko grew up in Hammond and attended Morton High School. He often spent summers at Miller Beach, West Beach, Wells St. Beach and the Indiana Dunes before studying at The Cleveland Institute of Art.

He has done illustrations for Chicago Magazine, The Chicago Tribune and Marshall Fields.

One of his first pieces depicted steel mills and appeared in the Hammond Times in 1982.

"I went over to the Hammond Times, and begged them to use me for illustrations, they said ‘Kid this is the Hammond Times not the New York Times, we don’t buy illustrations,’ yet I talked them into it," he said. "Almost everyone in my family worked in the steel mills. The story was about the future of steel, jobs and what it all meant to the Calumet Region. It was an important piece for me, I wanted to celebrate everyone who got up early, worked hard and fed their families. It’s the center of the exhibition, I recently recreated it in color and called it Steel Mill Sunset.”

The exhibit covers his work dating back to the 1980s. It includes posters, illustrations, shopping bags, banners and pictures of stained glass windows. It celebrates his affection for the Calumet Region and Chicago.

The exhibition features some of his graphics for the Miller Beach Water Safety initiative, which includes his cousin Paula Rooney and her husband Tom. He designed the art for yard signs displayed throughout the Miller Beach community encouraging swimmers to stay safe in Lake Michigan.

"His passion for aquatics in the pool and on the lake made our pitch for his involvement with water safety was a no-brainer. We couldn’t be happier with his artwork as the basis of the Miller Beach Water Safety Group’s brand,” Paula Rooney said.

An opening reception will take place from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 9. An artist talk will take place from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 7.

For more information, visit millerbeacharts.org.