Miller museum to host Janis Joplin Retrospective

The Nelson Algren Museum of Miller Beach will pay tribute to Janis Joplin, the acclaimed 1960s singer-songwriter it describes as "America's first female rock superstar."

"Her influence is seen and heard in the music of Roseanne Cash, k.d. lang, Patti Smith, Debbie Harry, Chrissie Hynde and Steve Nicks. How did this middle-class white girl from Port Arthur, Texas become the premier white female blues vocalist of the 1960s, dazzling listeners with her fierce and uninhibited musical style?" the museum said in a press release. "Find out more about a young woman who with just four years in the spotlight 50 years ago was able to forge a lasting and unforgettable influence on music, and open the door for women in rock."

The Janis Joplin Restrospective event will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17 at the Nelson Algren 616 Sound Stage at 616 S. Lake Street in downtown Miller.

"Holly George-Warren, the author of 'Janis, Her Life and Music,' will speak about little-known aspects of Janis's life," said Sue Rutsen with the Nelson Algren Museum of Miller Beach. "At 8 p.m. a Janis Joplin tribute band, Cheap Thrills, will play songs by Janis and her contemporaries."

Drinks will be available at the neighboring Thumbs Up Tavern, next to the outdoor, open-air 616 Sound Stage.