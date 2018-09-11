Miller photographer to showcase portraiture at Marshall Gardner

An accomplished professional photographer from Miller will exhibit his work at the lakefront's neighborhood's Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts.
Larry Lapidus will showcase 40 years of faces at the gallery at 540 S. Lake St. in Gary's Miller Beach section.
“The main thrust of the exhibit includes 15 headshots, 15 portraits, 15 portraits of a beautiful woman named Debra Greenfield, and, lastly, 15 body photographs of the stunning male body," he said.
“Portraits by Larry Lapidus” will be on display from Friday, Sept. 14 through Saturday, Oct. 14. It will feature 60 pieces he took during a professional photography career that's spanned more than 35 years.
“Having always been a visual person, it made sense to document what I found appealing,” he said. “When I moved to New York from Chicago I was impressed by everything there was to see. Once I began taking an acting class, I became captivated by the human face. That was the seed that flowered into my portrait business. No face matches another. I still find that the ultimate improbability. I also knew that if I was going to have any success in business as a photographer I learned very early on that one had to find a specific niche. Actors needed headshots so that is solely what I chose to shoot.”
Lapidus is methodical and deliberate in how he shoots portraiture.
"My approach to portraiture has not changed over the years," he said. "I believe a portrait should express the person's true character. Despite different trends, digital technology, and Photoshop, I will always remain a photographer of revealing character."
Some of the works on display are portraits of local citizens.
“One day I woke up and said to myself I would love to exhibit my portraits from the 80's,” Lapidus said. “As lovely as they are, I didn't think anyone had a reason to buy one. I knew I needed to raise money for our art district, so I thought: how could I do that? I came up with the idea of donating my services and, as long as someone would donate at least $150 to our organization, I would take their portrait. This caught on and there are 24 portraits of Miller Beach and Chicago folks – we also have a few couples and several adorable dogs.”
An open reception will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. It and the exhibit are free and open to the public.
The gallery is open from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit millerbeacharts.org.