Miller volunteers to be honored at Nelson Algren 616 Sound Stage

Miller will honor two of the most active and impactful volunteers in the lakefront community.

The Miller Community Fund will honor "uber-Miller volunteers" George Rogge and Judy Ayers at 7 p.m. Friday at the Nelson Algren 616 Sound Stage at 616 S.⁠ Lake Street in Gary. Over the last six years, the organization has honored 28 "All-Stars, those who have gone beyond the call of duty making Miller Beach a better place to live."

"Judy Ayers and George Rogge were born on the same day of the same year at Mercy Hospital in downtown Gary," Miller Community Fund President Sue Rutsen said. "Seventy-five years later we honor the path they both took: dedication and decades of service to the Miller community."

The event will thank them for their service to the Miller Beach community.

"George Rogge of Rogge Insurance, a company turning 100 years old in 2023, is best known for his spearheading the renovation of the Gary Bath House, once the blight of the Lake Michigan shoreline, into a vibrant Marquette Park showcase now known as the Aquatorium," Rutsen said. "He led a legislative battle to keep property taxes for homeowners in the state of Indiana homeowners at a livable 1%. As president of the Miller Citizens Corporation, he fought a 1995 crime wave beginning with stating on CNN you could get a pizza delivered more quickly than a police car."

Active in many different community endeavors, Rogge believes that "every successful project starts with a vision, then needs a purpose, a plan and perseverance to carry it out to its successful end.”

"He guided a young female boxer, Mary McGee, to hold the International Boxing Federation’s female light welterweight title from 2019 to October 2021," Rutsen said. "George has swept the streets, turned blighted pockets on Lake Street into community meeting places."

People can raise a glass of champagne Friday to honor Rogge and Ayers.

"Judy Ayers, of Ayers Realty, a company turning 100 years old this year, is a founding member of the Miller Garden Club and has run the community’s Secret Garden Walk for 22 years, showing off what a garden of sand by Lake Michigan can do," Rutsen said. "She is famous for her chocolate chip cookies, her flower arrangements and for pitching in to help anyone at a moment’s notice. A nurse at Dr. Nelson’s office on Lake Street for 32 years, Judy has been a habitue of Lake Street for decades and a friend to all."

Tickets are $20 at the door or at Eventbrite.com, Lake Street Gallery or Ayers Realty in advance. It covers the glass of champagne and pizza from Miller Pizza.

Drinks can be purchased from Thumbs Up by the Nelson Algren 616 Sound Stage.