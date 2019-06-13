Mimosa crawl and artisan market coming to downtown Valpo

Aster + Gray, the Valparaiso boutique that specializes in locally made and hand-crafted items, is bringing a mimosa crawl and artisan market to downtown Valpo.
Mimosas + Makers will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 22 outside Aster + Gray at the corner of Indiana Avenue and Franklin St.
More than 50 artisan booths will be featured at the market, which is free and open to the public.
"Enjoy a day full of shopping along Franklin Street and Indiana Avenue in downtown Valparaiso," Aster + Gray Owner Gabrielle Pazour said.
Aster + Gray, local skincare artisan The SpOiled Housewife and entrepreneurial start-up group The Collective are hosting the mimosa crawl, in which adults 21+ can get a half-pour of mimosa and a bite of food at 10 different locations in downtown Valpo.
"Mimosa crawl attendees will walk from one participating downtown Valpo shop to another and will enjoy a mimosa and bite to eat," Pazour said. "A portion of all mimosa crawl ticket sales will be donated to Opportunity Enterprises, which is a local nonprofit that works to maximize self-sufficiency and enrich the quality of life for individuals with disabilities."
Mimosa crawl participants get a reusable tote bag with bottled water and pretzels to help sop up some of that champagne.
Participating businesses include Aster + Gray, Ivy Boutique, E&A Jewelers, Indie Indie Bang Bang, Roots Organic Juice Cafe, Ricochet, Parea, Misbeehavin' Meads, FLUID Coffeebar, Hattie Smith Designs, Figure 8 Brewery, Be Good Juicerie, Mother Wilma's Marshmallow Factory, Simply Amazing Market, La Maison, Aftermath Cidery, Running Vines Winery, and Louie Wingz & Catfish. Anyone who visits all the stops can win a curated gift basket.
Mimosa crawl tickets are $59 or two for $100. VIP tickets are $85 each or two for $150.
For tickets, visit thecollectivein.com/mimosas.
For more information, call 219.510.1114 or visit asterandgray.com.