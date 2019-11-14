'Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play' coming to Towle Theatre

If you're making your holiday to-do list and checking it twice, you might want to go see Kris Kringle in a Christmas classic on stage in Hammond.
Next month, the Towle Theater at 5205 Hohman Ave. in downtown Hammond will present "Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play," which is adapted from the 1947 Lux Radio Broadcast by Lance Arthur Smith with original songs by Jon Lorenz.
Towle Theater’s Managing Director Jeff Casey is directing the beloved classic about Kris Kringle taking a job as a department store Santa at Macy's in New York City, which was adapted into an Academy Award-winning hit 1947 film that's still frequently aired during the holiday season today. Resident music director Elizabeth Tuazon will provide the musical and vocal direction, and play the piano throughout the show.
"When a department store Santa claims he’s the real Kris Kringle, his case gets taken all the way to the Supreme Court and a little girl’s belief makes the difference in the ‘miracle,’" the Towle Theatre said in a press release. "With live Foley effects and a score of holiday carols, 'Miracle on 34th Street' is a beloved musical that will melt even the most cynical of hearts."
The cast includes Mandi Corrao from Chicago, Marty Grubbs from Highland, Ava Elizabeth Reese from Dyer, Christopher Place from Chicago, Trillium Falotico from Round Lake Beach, Illinois, and Anthony Augustine from Chicago.
The play will run on the weekends of Dec. 6-8, 13-15, 20-22. Friday and Saturday performances take place at 8 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $19 and no late seating is allowed.
For more information, call 219-937-8780 or visit towletheater.org.