'Modernwerld' exhibit to open at Artspace in Michigan City

Jose Vela's “Modernwerld” exhibit opens at the Artspace Uptown Artist Lofts in downtown Michigan City this Friday.
Vela, a self-taught abstract expressionist painter who lives in the Artist Lofts at 717 Franklin St., will showcase his works of repurposed abstract impressionism in the gallery in the lobby of the building.
"'Modernwerld' invites the exploration of social, political and cultural issues prevalent in American contemporary society," the Artspace Uptown Artist Lofts said in a press release. "Using economic and environmentally friendly materials, consumerist culture and its profound impact on accessible art-marking and marginalized peoples are called into question. The artist's background in underground music, punk theology, and DIY ethos informs a consistent methodology in confronting a landscape of constructed disorder."
Vela is a South Florida native who remembers "being taught how to run from crocodiles and trees that rained snakes."
"The wet to dry textures of the wetlands made an impression on me that I carry to this day,” he said.
He has practiced several different art forms over the years, including creative writing, poetry, music, photography and of course painting. Vela will meet with the public at an opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. during the Uptown Art District's First Friday Art Walk.
Attendees can nosh on lite bites and buy drinks at a cash bar provided by McGinnis Pub.
The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, as well as on Friday evenings.
For more information, visit uptownartistlofts.com or https://www.facebook.com/ArtspaceUptownArtistLofts/.