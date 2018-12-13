On your mark. Get set. Face-plant into that plate of mashed potatoes.
That's the path to success for contestants in the Mommy's Little Piggy eating contest that's part of the "A Christmas Story" Comes Home festivities at the Indiana Welcome Center.
At 10 a..m. Dec. 15, competitive eaters in four age categories (4-7, 8-12, 13-17, and 18 and older) will pull up a chair in the center's theater and gobble up as many spuds as possible.
Erika Dahl, director of communications for the South Shore Convention & Visitors Authority, said the contest has been part of the fun since the "Christmas Story" Comes Home events began in 2008.
Modeled on Randy Parker's unconventional dining style in the film, the contest times competitors in the three younger categories to determine the fastest to finish the mashed potatoes without using their hands.
"'We scoop mashed potatoes on the plates," she said, "and we go in waves (by age) because the contestants won't all fit at the table. They can hold the plate with their hands, but they can't shovel the mashed potatoes in with their hands."
In the 18-and-older category, contestants compete to see who can eat the most plates of mashed potatoes sans hands in three minutes. A prize is awarded in each age category donated by local businesses.
Event sponsor Strack & Van Til provides the mashed potatoes.
Brenda Wright, catering manager for Strack & Van Til, says the grocery chain's answer to the SSCVA's call for potatoes is part of the company's philanthropic outreach.
"'We donate about 100 pounds of mashed potatoes; five full deep trays" for the contest, Wright explained. "They go out hot. They're not instant potatoes; we prepare them in our kitchen."
Contestants can register at www.southshorecva.com/achristmasstory/mommys-little-piggy-contest. Day-of registration begins at 9:30 a.m., and the SSCVA asks that entrants bring canned goods/nonperishables to benefit the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.
Dahl says the 100-seat theater is usually full for "Mommy's Little Piggy" with contestants, their supporters and people who just enjoy the messy fun.
"It's pretty well attended,"' she said. "And everyone is laughing at the end."
The contest takes place at the Indiana Welcome Center, 7770 Corinne Drive, Hammond. For more information. call 800-255-5253.