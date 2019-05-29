Montgomery Gentry, other country stars to play Hobart's Brickie Bowl Saturday

Montgomery Gentry featuring Eddie Montgomery and other country stars will take the stage at Hobart's Brickie Bowl Saturday.
The Hometown Country Jam music festival will take over the historic Hobart High School football stadium at 705 E 4th St. from 3 to 10:45 p.m. Saturday.
"Country music legend Montgomery Gentry featuring Eddie Montgomery will headline the Hometown Country Jam. Montgomery Gentry has been a force in country music over the years landing 15 Top 10 songs, and five No. 1 Hits," organizer Flight Levelz Entertainment said in a press release. "Country Music’s Dark Horse Devin Dawson has just been announced to add his spark to the already star-studded lineup. Dawson’s debut single 'All On Me' just hit 100 million streams on Spotify alone."
Nashville recording artist and Northwest Indiana union steelworker Jay Wacasey takes the stage at 4:30 p.m. after the gates open at 3 p.m. Noah Guthrie of "America's Got Talent" and "Glee" fame will play at 5:35 p.m., followed by rising stars Filmore at 6:45 p.m.
Dawson, who signed a record deal with Warner Bros. after rising to fame with a mashup of Taylor Swift songs on YouTube, will perform at 8 p.m., followed by the headliner Eddie Montgomery at 9:30 p.m.
Troy Gentry, the other half of the Platinum-selling "outlaw vs. gentleman" duo, died in a helicopter crash in 2017 but his partner Montgomery has kept touring under the Montgomery Gentry banner.
"Along with performances by country music’s hottest stars, the Hometown Country Jam will feature over 15 food trucks/vendors and a wide variety of beer selections," according to the press release. "The all-ages event will have an exclusive Kids Zone with an obstacle course, bounce houses, and games for everyone to enjoy. A portion of all proceeds will directly benefit the Humane Society of Hobart."
For more information or tickets, visit hometowncountryjam.com.