Monty Python legend John Cleese to perform at Hammond Horseshoe Casino

British comedy legend John Cleese, of Monty Python and "Fawlty Towers" fame, will perform this fall at the Hammond Horseshoe Casino.
"An Evening with John Cleese," which the Sunday Express has described as "ridiculously entertaining and explosively funny," will take place at 8 p.m. Nov. 16 at The Venue at Hammond Horseshoe Casino at 777 Casino Center Dr. in Hammond. Tickets range from $54.50 to $89.50, and are now on sale.
Cleese has a long and distinguished comedy career that included "Monty Python’s Flying Circus," "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," "Monty Python's Life of Brian," "Monty Python's The Meaning of Life," "And Now for Something Completely Different," "Fierce Creatures" and "A Fish Called Wanda." He's also repeatedly appeared in the Shrek, James Bond and Harry Potter film franchises.
"This is your chance to see clips and hear stories from John's illustrious career that spans over 40 years," the Hammond Horseshoe Casino said in an event announcement. "Hear the inside scoop on some of the greatest comedy cult classics of a generation."
Cleese co-founded the legendary comedy troupe Monty Python, was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Screenplay for "A Fish Called Wanda," and won multiple British Academy of Film and Television Arts or BAFTA awards for the sitcom Fawlty Towers, which he starred in and co-wrote with his wife Connie Booth.
He's long been performing one-man shows like "John Cleese—His Life, Times and Current Medical Problems" and the "Alimony Tour." He's received a slew of laurels, including an asteroid – 9618Johncleese – that was named in his honor.
He most recently appeared in the ABC sitcom "Speechless" and the BBC show "Hold the Sunset."
For more information or tickets, visit https://www.caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond/shows or call 1-866-711-7463.