 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monumental sky show: Blue Angels to perform in Chicago
urgent

Monumental sky show: Blue Angels to perform in Chicago

Fans of the outdoors always look forward to Chicago's annual Air and Water Show every summer.

This year, the popular event has been "reimagined." The City of Chicago is instead bringing an exciting air show to downtown Chicago visitors.

Civil Air Patrol cadets, ages 12 to 18, get to experience flights and give back to their community. Video by Doug Ross.

The special event will star a solo show and demonstrations by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, a team that's long been a highlight of past Chicago Air and Water Shows.

The Blue Angels will take to the skies along the lakefront from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Fans of the Blue Angels not able to see the actual shows can watch a practice session from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

The City of Chicago suggests some of the best locations for viewing are along the lakefront between Oak Street and Fullerton Avenue.

According to the City of Chicago press office, the mission of the Blue Angels is "to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps through flight demonstrations and community outreach while inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country."

The event is part of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's "Open Chicago," which involves safe and creative ways of continuing to reopen the city.

The Blue Angels squadron has been in existence since 1946 when it was started by the United States Navy.

The squadron was actually started as a way to "boost Navy morale" as well as introduce people to naval aviation according to blueangels.navy.mil

Various planes have been used in performances through the years including the F-9 Cougar, the F-11 Tiger, A-4 Skyhawk and Boeing F/A-18 Hornet.

The Blue Angels team consists of 17 officers. The squadron is based is Pensacola, Florida during the show season but trains from January to March at Naval Air Facility in El Centro, California.

Join Sandy Curry, Willie Hall, and Michael Quiroz as they ride for Superior Ambulance in East Chicago

In addition to performing their spectacular show demos, the team members often visit schools across the country to introduce students to the military as well as offer information on aviation.

The team also visits various organizations such as hospitals and goes to community events to talk with people.

During the Chicago show this weekend, attendees will get a chance to see a variety of air maneuvers and other spectacular tricks.

FYI

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will perform from Noon to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday along Chicago's lakefront. For more information, visit chicago.gov or blueangels.navy.mil

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Anthony Mackie to reportedly star in Captain America 4

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter

Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts