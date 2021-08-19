Monumental sky show: Blue Angels to perform in Chicago

Fans of the outdoors always look forward to Chicago's annual Air and Water Show every summer.
This year, the popular event has been "reimagined." The City of Chicago is instead bringing an exciting air show to downtown Chicago visitors.
The special event will star a solo show and demonstrations by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, a team that's long been a highlight of past Chicago Air and Water Shows.
The Blue Angels will take to the skies along the lakefront from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Fans of the Blue Angels not able to see the actual shows can watch a practice session from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.
The City of Chicago suggests some of the best locations for viewing are along the lakefront between Oak Street and Fullerton Avenue.
According to the City of Chicago press office, the mission of the Blue Angels is "to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps through flight demonstrations and community outreach while inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country."
The event is part of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's "Open Chicago," which involves safe and creative ways of continuing to reopen the city.
The Blue Angels squadron has been in existence since 1946 when it was started by the United States Navy.
The squadron was actually started as a way to "boost Navy morale" as well as introduce people to naval aviation according to blueangels.navy.mil
Various planes have been used in performances through the years including the F-9 Cougar, the F-11 Tiger, A-4 Skyhawk and Boeing F/A-18 Hornet.
The Blue Angels team consists of 17 officers. The squadron is based is Pensacola, Florida during the show season but trains from January to March at Naval Air Facility in El Centro, California.
In addition to performing their spectacular show demos, the team members often visit schools across the country to introduce students to the military as well as offer information on aviation.
The team also visits various organizations such as hospitals and goes to community events to talk with people.
During the Chicago show this weekend, attendees will get a chance to see a variety of air maneuvers and other spectacular tricks.