Monumental sky show: Blue Angels to perform in Chicago

Fans of the outdoors always look forward to Chicago's annual Air and Water Show every summer.

This year, the popular event has been "reimagined." The City of Chicago is instead bringing an exciting air show to downtown Chicago visitors.

The special event will star a solo show and demonstrations by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, a team that's long been a highlight of past Chicago Air and Water Shows.

The Blue Angels will take to the skies along the lakefront from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Fans of the Blue Angels not able to see the actual shows can watch a practice session from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

The City of Chicago suggests some of the best locations for viewing are along the lakefront between Oak Street and Fullerton Avenue.

According to the City of Chicago press office, the mission of the Blue Angels is "to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps through flight demonstrations and community outreach while inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country."

The event is part of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's "Open Chicago," which involves safe and creative ways of continuing to reopen the city.