More about video poker and a trip back in time

Choosing to play video poker during a casino outing is not as easy as it may seem. There's a wide variety of games from which to choose, some of which are better than others in respect to long-term payback based on expert play.

The most important fact to take into account when selecting a game to play is the value of the pay table. A close second is your personal level of expectation.

Many serious players gravitate toward a good Jacks or Better game, while others prefer the premium hands and "kickers" associated with games such as Double Bonus, Double-Double Bonus and Triple-Double Bonus Poker.

Jacks or Better is video poker with no frills. Games with the "bell and whistle" hands mean sacrificing stability for volatility.

Waiting for aces with a kicker to appear on Double-Double Bonus at the expense of getting paid half of what you receive for two pair on Jacks or Better is an example of the price you pay.

Which brings us to our time machine and the days when Black Jack Bonus Poker, a legacy game from International Game Technology, was an imaginative option.

Contrary to what the name implies, it has nothing to do with getting a "blackjack" (21). With this game, the two black jacks (the jacks in clubs and spades) are the kickers.

There's a good reason you may not be familiar with Black Jack Bonus Poker. It was available on the old IGT 4.3 Game King platform, but then it disappeared as an option on two generations of newer platforms.

It returned on the menu of games on IGT's old 6.0 Game Maker platform.

Black Jack Bonus Poker paid (with the maximum five-coin bet) 4,000 coins for a royal flush and 4,000 coins for four aces with a black jack kicker.

It paid 2,000 coins for quads in twos, threes, or fours with a black jack kicker, and 800 coins for 4-of-a-kind in fives through kings with the kicker.

Four aces or jacks paid 800 coins; deuces, treys and quads without the kicker paid 400 coins, and a straight flush paid 250 coins.

One of the heavy prices you paid for the perks was the fact 4-of-a-kind in fives through tens, queens and kings paid just 125 coins, half of what you get on most other games.

This fact alone made players think twice about investing serious money in such a volatile game, but gamblers who make infrequent visits to the casino found to be a very entertaining alternative to conventional slots.

Black Jack Bonus Poker with a 9/6 pay table (9 coins for 1 for a full house, 6 coins for 1 for a flush) had an expected return with optimum play of 98.10 percent. The 8/6 pay table dipped to 97.09.

You can still check out Black Jack Bonus Poker and a plethora of information about video poker in general by visiting videopoker.com.

