More than 20,000 sandhill cranes flock to Northwest Indiana before annual pilgrimage south

Tens of thousands of sandhill cranes – majestic creatures with 7-foot wingspans that can stand 4- to 5- feet tall – have been flocking to Northwest Indiana this fall before their annual migration south.

The large red-headed cranes – which have existed more than 2.5 million years in their current form – known for their soaring and trumpeting have been stopping en masse at the Jasper-Pulaski Fish and Wildlife Area at 5822 Fish and Wildlife Lane in Medaryville. They're on their way to winter in Florida and Georgia. There's a viewing platform there where one can see the birds gather in a field and glide overhead.

More than 25,000 sandhill cranes landed last weekend in the marshy area before flying south during their annual fall migration, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. They can be seen in Northwest Indiana from October through December.