More than 20,000 sandhill cranes flock to Northwest Indiana before annual pilgrimage south

Tens of thousands of sandhill cranes – majestic creatures with 7-foot wingspans that can stand 4- to 5- feet tall – have been flocking to Northwest Indiana this fall before their annual migration south.
The large red-headed cranes – which have existed more than 2.5 million years in their current form – known for their soaring and trumpeting have been stopping en masse at the Jasper-Pulaski Fish and Wildlife Area at 5822 Fish and Wildlife Lane in Medaryville. They're on their way to winter in Florida and Georgia. There's a viewing platform there where one can see the birds gather in a field and glide overhead.
More than 25,000 sandhill cranes landed last weekend in the marshy area before flying south during their annual fall migration, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. They can be seen in Northwest Indiana from October through December.
“It’s an amazing experience to hear the loud, trilled calls of a flock of sandhill cranes gather in Northwest Indiana,” said Stephanie Beilke, conservation science manager at Audubon Great Lakes, a regional office of National Audubon Society. “We’ve made important conservation strides to protect sandhill cranes but we’re not finished. Reducing carbon emissions to halt warming temperatures will help ensure the survival of one of the oldest living bird species on our planet.”
In the Midwest, sandhill cranes plummeted to two dozen nesting pairs by the mid-20th century as a result of overhunting. Their population has since been increasing because of wetland preservation.
But they are vulnerable to climate change, which can cause habitat loss. Warming temperatures for instance have slowed the freezing of more than 8,000 acres of marshland in Jasper and Pulaski counties, causing them to stay longer than they should.
The National Audubon Society found that most sandhill cranes will leave the United States during breeding season if temperatures rise by 3 degrees across the globe.
For more information, call 219-843-4841 or visit in.gov/dnr/.
