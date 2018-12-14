More than 35 artists offering wares at Lubeznik Center's Holiday Artisan Market

People can browse the work of local artists and get their gift purchases wrapped Saturday afternoon at the Family Open House of the Holiday Artisan Market at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts in Michigan City.
Dozens of artists and artisans will sell their art and hand-crafted creations from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Lubeznik Center at 101 W. Second St. between downtown and the lakefront in Michigan City.
"LCA's Holiday Artisan Market spills out of the Gallery Shop into the entryway, overtaking the center with holiday cheer," the Lubeznik said in a news release. "With hand-crafted items from over 35 regional artists, shoppers are sure to discover something special to give (or receive) this holiday season. As a bonus, every purchase made during the Family Open House receives complimentary gift wrapping."
Complimentary cookies and coffee will be offered to shoppers at the arts center's Holiday Artisan Market Family Open House. Kids 5 and up can participate in an instructor-led craft project while their parents shop.
Lubeznik Center members save 10 percent off any purchases.
"Spreading the holiday spirit has never been easier," the Lubeznik said in the release. "Forty cents of every dollar spent at the Holiday Artisan Market funds LCA's mission of providing everyone in the community with access to high-quality art experiences."
For more information, call 219-874-4900 or visit lubeznikcenter.org.