Morton Arboretum reimagines holiday lights display as driving trail
Morton Arboretum reimagines holiday lights display as driving trail

Morton Arboretum reimagines holiday lights display as driving trail

Illumination: Tree Lights returns to the Morton Arboretum this year.

 Provided

LISLE — The Morton Arboretum is bringing back its popular Illumination: Tree Lights holiday exhibit this year, but modifying it because of health and safety concerns during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 1,700-acre arboretum in Lisle has celebrated the winter tradition of a spectacle of light, color and synced music for the last eight years. It’s being transformed from a mile-long hike to two-mile-long drive that allows for social distancing.

“The safety of Illumination guests during this pandemic was the top priority in our decision to transform it into a driving experience this year,” said Alicia LaVire, vice president of marketing and communications. “It also gave us an opportunity to create an innovative new twist on this tree-focused exhibition that can’t be seen anywhere else.”

Visitors to the Morton Arboretum's Illumination: Tree Lights follow a winding road and can tune their radios to hear a synchronized soundtrack. The journey leads past favorites like Symphony Woods, Woodland Wonder and Crystal Promenade, as well as some new visual exhibits.

The re-imagined driving route that is twice as long as the previous walking path takes visitors past more than 10,000 trees. The exhibit runs from Nov. 20 through Jan. 3 of next year.

Illumination: Tree Lights will be open on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eye and New Year’s Day for the first time. It will have extended hours until 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and until 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

“No matter how physically distanced we are from others, this year’s Illumination is designed to be a shared experience, bringing much-needed celebration and joy to the holiday season,” said Lightswitch’s John Featherstone, the exhibition’s lighting designer.

Tickets are timed and range in price from $29 to $49 per vehicle.

For more information or tickets, visit mortonarb.org/illumination.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

