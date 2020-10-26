Morton Arboretum reimagines holiday lights display as driving trail

LISLE — The Morton Arboretum is bringing back its popular Illumination: Tree Lights holiday exhibit this year, but modifying it because of health and safety concerns during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 1,700-acre arboretum in Lisle has celebrated the winter tradition of a spectacle of light, color and synced music for the last eight years. It’s being transformed from a mile-long hike to two-mile-long drive that allows for social distancing.

“The safety of Illumination guests during this pandemic was the top priority in our decision to transform it into a driving experience this year,” said Alicia LaVire, vice president of marketing and communications. “It also gave us an opportunity to create an innovative new twist on this tree-focused exhibition that can’t be seen anywhere else.”

Visitors to the Morton Arboretum's Illumination: Tree Lights follow a winding road and can tune their radios to hear a synchronized soundtrack. The journey leads past favorites like Symphony Woods, Woodland Wonder and Crystal Promenade, as well as some new visual exhibits.

The re-imagined driving route that is twice as long as the previous walking path takes visitors past more than 10,000 trees. The exhibit runs from Nov. 20 through Jan. 3 of next year.