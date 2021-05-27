Motley Crue's John Corabi to play new Avenue 912 venue in Griffith

Get ready to rock.

Former Motley Crue frontman John Corabi will perform at the Region's newest music venue, Avenue 912 in Griffith.

Corabi, who replaced Vince Neil as singer of the heavy metal band during Neil's hiatus from 1992 to 1996, will play an acoustic set of his original music, as well as music from his former bands — Motley Crue, known for albums like "Dr. Feelgood," "Shout at the Devil," and "Too Fast for Love," and Ratt, Union and The Scream.

The veteran rock journeyman, who's performed with a variety of hard rock, heavy metal and glam metal acts over the years, also will share stories from his time on the road at 6 p.m. June 4 at the concert venue at 202 West Ridge Road in Griffith.

"He's played with multiple bands," said Avenue 912 co-owner Patrick Murdock. "He's been touring and we were lucky to catch him. It will be an intimate show and there won't be a bad seat in the house."

Tickets to the all-ages show range from $20 to $250 and are available at eventbrite.com.

"We're planning to bring in more national acts," Murdock said. "We want to feature live local talents but also touring acts."