Motley Crue's John Corabi to play new Avenue 912 venue in Griffith

Get ready to rock.
Former Motley Crue frontman John Corabi will perform at the Region's newest music venue, Avenue 912 in Griffith.
Corabi, who replaced Vince Neil as singer of the heavy metal band during Neil's hiatus from 1992 to 1996, will play an acoustic set of his original music, as well as music from his former bands — Motley Crue, known for albums like "Dr. Feelgood," "Shout at the Devil," and "Too Fast for Love," and Ratt, Union and The Scream.
The veteran rock journeyman, who's performed with a variety of hard rock, heavy metal and glam metal acts over the years, also will share stories from his time on the road at 6 p.m. June 4 at the concert venue at 202 West Ridge Road in Griffith.
"He's played with multiple bands," said Avenue 912 co-owner Patrick Murdock. "He's been touring and we were lucky to catch him. It will be an intimate show and there won't be a bad seat in the house."
Tickets to the all-ages show range from $20 to $250 and are available at eventbrite.com.
"We're planning to bring in more national acts," Murdock said. "We want to feature live local talents but also touring acts."
Avenue 912 also will bring in Howl at the Moon pianists from Chicago to engage in an audience request-driven dueling piano show at 6 p.m. June 10. Tickets range from $10 to $100 and are available on eventbrite.
At 9:30 p.m. on June 19, Fool House will play 1990s pop, pop punk, hip hop and boy band jams at "The Ultimate '90s Dance Party" featuring choreographed dancing and singalongs.
Tickets are $15 in advance at seetickets.us or $18 the day of the show.
Then at 6 p.m. on June 26, Cheap Thrill will play an acoustic set. The bank features Griffith native Troy Patrick Farrell, who's performed with White Lion, Tantric and Gilby Clarke. He'll be joined on stage by Joel Kosche from Collective Soul and Brandon Gibbs from Devil City Angels.
Tickets range from $8 to $60 in advance at eventbrite.com and are $15 to $75 on the day of the show.
For more information, visit avenue912events.com or find Avenue 912 on Facebook.