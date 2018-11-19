Try 1 month for $3
Movie filmed in Lansing bowling alley making Chicago premier at Music Box
Jon Heder stars in "When Jeff Tried to Save the World," which was filmed at Lan-Oaks Lanes in Lansing. 

An indie movie filmed by a former Munster resident at the Lan-Oak Lanes bowling alley in Lansing will soon make its Chicago premiere at the Music Box Theatre.

“When Jeff Tried to Save the World," which was directed by Kendall Goldberg and stars "Napoleon Dynamite" lead Jon Heder and Thornton Fractional South High School graduate Jim O’Heir of "Parks and Recreation" fame, will play at 8:15 p.m. Dec. 5 and 9:45 p.m. Dec. 6 at the vintage art-house theater at 3733 N. Southport Ave. in Chicago.

Heder and cast and crew will be on hand after the screenings for a discussion and question-and-answer session about the 93-minute indie comedy.

Compared to a modern-day if retro "Empire Records," the film transformed Lansing's 16-lane Lan-Oak Lanes – which has retained its vintage 1960s look – into the old-school bowling alley Winky's World, which O'Heir's character decides to sell, prompting the manager Jeff played by Heder to rally the motley employees to save their beloved workplace "and pull himself out of the gutter too."

"Jeff is forced to face the reality that his life as he knows it may slip out of his grip," a plot description on the Music Box website said. "A secret hidden within the walls of the building may be exactly what it takes to keep the ball rolling when the lanes begin to look more like a maze than ever before."

Goldberg, a Zonta Award-winning recent graduate of Chapman University’s Dodge College of Film & Media Arts in the Los Angeles metro, originally made “When Jeff Tried to Save the World" as a short movie for the film festival circuit before securing financing to expand it into a full-length film.

“I always wanted to make a movie set in a bowling alley,” she told The Times during filming last year. “It came from the idea of a movie in a bowling alley so we wanted to write a story with a universal theme like change. Jeff became the best vessel for that. The idea transformed over time to where it was more and more personal.”

“When Jeff Tried to Save the World" will go on to be screened at film festivals around the country, including in New York City, Boston, Portland, Indianapolis, and Sarasota. 

Tickets are $15.

For tickets or more information, visit https://musicboxtheatre.com/.

