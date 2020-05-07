A grim story freshly told in gang tale 'Blue Story'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

War is futile. War is a waste. War lays ruin to generations of promising young people.

It's the message of so many war films, but even more when the war in question is not between nations but between urban gangs — youths killing each other over petty grievances and turf battles that mean nothing to anyone else. Such films generally do not conclude there's anything useful about gang violence.

Seen in that light, “Blue Story,” a chronicle of youth gangs in south London, is hardly revolutionary. What distinguishes this debut feature from Andrew Onwubolu, aka Rapman, is firstly its storytelling structure, making welcome use of the writer-director's rap talents to serve as a Greek chorus. And secondly its cast, with several vital performances of note, especially from heartbreakingly vulnerable newcomer Stephen Odubola.

This doesn’t make “Blue Story” an easy experience. You'll be ground down, over 91 minutes, not only by the brutality of these street wars, or even their futility, but by the depressing sameness of it all. This is is likely part of Rapman's aim. But be warned: there may be moments when, faced with another pointless foray by hooded youngsters with guns and knives into the menacing streets, you'll be tempted to give up.