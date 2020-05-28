A powerful #MeToo chapter in ‘On the Record’ doc

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The documentary “ On the Record ” spends quite a bit of time introducing former music executive Drew Dixon before Russell Simmons and rape are mentioned.

She talks about her youth, her politician mother, living down the street from Biggie, her love of hip-hop, her dream of working in music and what it meant when she got a call from Def Jam Recordings. That’s all before she even hints that something inappropriate might have transpired in her time there. And it’s even longer before you hear her account of what she says happened the night Simmons allegedly raped her.

At first it seems like Amy Ziering and Kirby Dick’s film is burying the lede a little. But it ends up being a powerful storytelling choice. It says to the viewer that their film is about more than just the so-called court transcript of what she ( and other women ) say happened with Simmons, which he has denied. It’s about their ambitions, the music industry and why black women in particular feel an extra burden when faced with whether or not to tell their stories.

The film actually starts with a number of voices, including #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, talking about why black women felt excluded from the movement. It’s important context to help understand why Dixon didn’t want to read the articles about Harvey Weinstein and others.