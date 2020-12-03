A reel holiday hit: Dinner, movie and Zoom event to feature 'Christmas Story' actor Ian Petrella

Fans of the film "A Christmas Story" will want to be in the audience when the 1983 movie is in the spotlight during Munster's Center for Visual and Performing Arts' upcoming Dinner and Holiday Movie Night.
"A Christmas Story" will be screened Dec. 11 in the ballroom of the Center for Visual and Performing Arts. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a cash bar and dinner at 6:30 p.m. The movie begins at 7 p.m. As a special feature, a Zoom Q&A will be presented after the film with actor Ian Petrella who portrayed younger brother Randy in the film.
"A Christmas Story" tells the tale of young Ralphie and his family and their adventures during the holiday season. It's based on the writings of Hammond's Jean Shepherd and is set in Northwest Indiana during the 1940s.
Actor Ian Petrella said he's looking forward to participating in the Zoom event next week. He's no stranger to the Region as he visited often in the past when various cast members would do conventions related to the movie. He hasn't done a convention like that in awhile, he said.
"I used to come out to Indiana a lot," he said, adding he developed a few friendships through the years in the Region and would come out to visit occasionally.
"I've been to the Dunes and a friend also took me to the Jean Shepherd house," he said with a laugh. He never saw the inside of the house because he "didn't feel like bothering the people inside or knocking on the door."
Petrella, 46, said he always looked at his experience of being in the movie as being a good thing.
He's very aware that many film fans view "A Christmas Story" as an iconic holiday favorite and although he said it is a good movie, he mentioned that there's really no moral in it.
He kind of chuckles when he's often asked what the moral of the story is.
"There is no moral," he laughed. "It doesn't teach you anything. Ralphie learns nothing in this movie. He's a kid in Northwest Indiana in the '40s who wants a gun for Christmas. It's a coming-of-age story if anything," Petrella said.
The actor said it's really an "honest" story about kids growing up. Petrella said people from the Midwest seem to really relate to it.
Petrella, who's also worked in the puppeteering field, said although he hasn't done TV or film work in awhile, he's still working in the entertainment field in various ways and in independent and online projects.
During the dinner event on Dec. 11, guests will have a themed dinner featuring Chinese Chicken Egg Drop Soup, The Old Man's Favorite Roast Turkey and Dressing, Little Brother Randy's Mashed Potatoes, Mom's Braised Red Cabbage, The Parker's Dinner House Rolls and Butter and Chocolate Oh Fudge! Cake. The menu is by chef Joe Trama. Tickets are $40 for dinner and movie (plus tax and cash bar).
To reserve tickets, call the Special Events Office at 219-836-1930, ext. 2 or visit cvpa.org. The event will have socially-distanced seating and masks covering the nose and mouth are required.
Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic
Roni and Griffin Gold
Alicia Vara
Marzena Poreba
Jason Glisan
Antonio Uribe
Nathan Donaldson
Pat Pullara
Harry Bielawski
Jennifer Nadgerman
Cheryl Smith
Jeannie Pritchard and Bob Frankovich
Elizabeth Castillo-Rivera
Antwoine Johnson
Richard Dvorscak
Mary Kerley
Joseph McCullough
Tiffany Collins
Susan El-Naggar
Debbie Walton Sexton
Danie Collins
Beth Hobbs
Natalie Ladd
Troy and Jennifer McQuen
John Gescheidler
Jessica Trunk
Speros Batistatos
Chris and Teri Grotte
Sean and Kieran Harris
Archie Gallup
Tee Bettelyoun
Christiana Howton
Orville Redenbacher statue
Masked benefactor
Gallery
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!