A reel holiday hit: Dinner, movie and Zoom event to feature 'Christmas Story' actor Ian Petrella

Fans of the film "A Christmas Story" will want to be in the audience when the 1983 movie is in the spotlight during Munster's Center for Visual and Performing Arts' upcoming Dinner and Holiday Movie Night.

"A Christmas Story" will be screened Dec. 11 in the ballroom of the Center for Visual and Performing Arts. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a cash bar and dinner at 6:30 p.m. The movie begins at 7 p.m. As a special feature, a Zoom Q&A will be presented after the film with actor Ian Petrella who portrayed younger brother Randy in the film.

"A Christmas Story" tells the tale of young Ralphie and his family and their adventures during the holiday season. It's based on the writings of Hammond's Jean Shepherd and is set in Northwest Indiana during the 1940s.

Actor Ian Petrella said he's looking forward to participating in the Zoom event next week. He's no stranger to the Region as he visited often in the past when various cast members would do conventions related to the movie. He hasn't done a convention like that in awhile, he said.

"I used to come out to Indiana a lot," he said, adding he developed a few friendships through the years in the Region and would come out to visit occasionally.