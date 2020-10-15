A Reel Melting Pot: Chicago Southland International Film Festival goes virtual

Diverse themes will be in the film spotlight on a virtual stage beginning next week.

Movie fans can enjoy a collection of eclectic films when The Chicago Southland International Film Festival hits an online platform Oct. 19-25.

The festival, usually held at Governors State University in University Park, turned into a virtual event due to the pandemic.

"We were hoping the pandemic would taper off by fall," said Joshua E. Young, co-founder, with Suzanne E. Patterson, of the Chicago Southland Film Festival.

Now in its third year, the fest has been exposing film lovers to a wide range of talent from the local community and beyond.

"Our goal has always been to showcase not only local filmmakers but regional, national and international films and bring them to the Southland," Young said.

"We're excited to be bringing a diverse group of films to audiences," Patterson said. As part of the fest, there will be a Short Film Competition and a Feature Film Showcase. Movie lovers will find films from 10 different countries to watch this year.