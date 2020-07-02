Adjusting to COVID, Sundance to expand footprint nationwide

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Sundance Film Festival, held annually at altitude in the snowy reaches of a Utah ski town, is expanding beyond the mountains.

Sundance, the premier independent film festival, isn't giving up its home in Park City. But on Monday, organizers said selections from next year's edition will also play in at least 20 other cities, radically enlarging Sundance's scope and connecting it more deeply with local communities.

A "bespoke slate” of movies from Sundance's selection will screen concurrently in indie and community cinemas throughout the U.S. and internationally. Sundance organizers said they are in discussions with theaters in New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Atlanta, Detroit, Mexico City and many more.

The plan is one of several Sundance is pursuing as it prepares for a very different festival due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sundance, where festival-goers crowd into shuttle buses, bars and local cinemas at the height of winter (and flu season), is re-imagining what it can be should social distancing protocols still be in effect come January 2021.