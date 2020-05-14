An out-of-this-world experiment in 'Spaceship Earth'

In previous films, Wolf has shown a penchant for brilliant, bizarre Americans in pursuit of transcendence. In 2008’s “Wild Combination,” he profiled the avant-garde musician Arthur Russell. In his previous film, “Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project,” he mined the archives and story of a woman who slavishly recorded TV news on VCRs for decades. He makes sober movies about eccentrics who are — often admirably so — out there.

“Spaceship Earth” brings a boat load of new specimens. Foremost among them is John Allen, the leader of the group that would, before embarking on the biosphere, co-found the experimental theater troupe Theater of All Possibilities. The group, forged in ’60s San Francisco, would move on to more elaborate performative works. They started a ranch. They build a ship, named it the Heraclitus, and sailed it around the world. In Kathmandu, they built a hotel.

How did they afford this all? They had a billionaire backer in Ed Bass, scion of a Texas oil family. The group’s members maintain they were seeking transformation, only not through drugs or ephemera. “We weren’t a commune,” says one. “We were a corporation.”