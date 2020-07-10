Asian American girls see pivotal icon in 'Baby-Sitters Club'

Among those she interviewed was Naia Cucukov, one of “The Baby-Sitters Club" series producers. She remembers Claudia's “aura of cool” jumping off the page.

“As an Asian American kid growing up having only seen depictions of nerds, geishas, the villain, having that extra layer of someone who could be aspirational was incredible," Cucukov said.

Another documentary participant, Sarah Kuhn, whose fourth novel in her “Heroine Complex” sci-fi series came out Tuesday, called Claudia “this connective tissue between a lot of Asian girls.”

“Just when you mention her name on Twitter, it summons an entire generation,” Kuhn said. "It speaks to her lasting contribution.”

With 180 million copies in print worldwide, "The Baby-Sitters Club” books were a juggernaut during their 1986-2000 run. They follow Claudia, Kristy, Mary Anne, Stacey and Dawn and their babysitting adventures in the fictional suburb of Stoneybrook, Connecticut. The books are often credited with showcasing teenage girls as entrepreneurs.