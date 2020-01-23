At Sundance, an annual rebirth for American movies

“I remember reading the press coverage of Sundance back in the day, and I would think: How will I ever see these films?” says Yutani. “You would see a handful of them in theatrical distribution. The rest of them were almost impossible to see. So, it’s such an exciting time to release our program and know the majority of these films will get seen.”

Netflix already has at least nine films at Sundance, including “Miss Americana,” another opening-day documentary in “Crip Camp,” about the disability rights movement, and Dee Rees’ “Mudbound” follow-up, “The Last Thing He Wanted,” a Joan Didion adaptation starring Anne Hathaway and Ben Affleck.

Rees, who will also serve as a juror, has deep ties to Sundance, where she first attended workshops and later premiered both her debut, “Pariah,” and “Mudbound.” She says it was “a validating force” in her development as a filmmaker. But Rees would like to see the industry embrace more daring films. It’s not just about Netflix, she says.

“The better question to ask is: What studios didn’t make this film? We took this film all over and no studio wanted to make it. Am I not supposed to make it because Netflix is the only one raising its hand?” says Rees. “I hope people will ask: Why didn’t Universal make this film? Or why didn’t Paramount make this film?”