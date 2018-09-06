The glitzy romance "Crazy Rich Asians" topped the North American box office over Labor Day weekend, its third consecutive weekend in the No. 1 spot.
The Warner Bros. film added $28.6 million over the four-day weekend, bringing its domestic grosses to $117.3 million.
The shark thriller "The Meg" landed in second place in its fourth weekend, with $13.8 million, while "Mission: Impossible — Fallout" slid into third place with an additional $9.3 million, bumping it past the $200 million mark in its sixth weekend in theaters.
Newcomer "Operation Finale" debuted in fourth place with $7.8 million, while "Searching," which expanded to 1,207 locations, snagged fifth place with $7.6 million.
The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Monday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Tuesday by comScore:
1. "Crazy Rich Asians," Warner Bros., $29 million, 3,865 locations, $7,394 average, $117 million, 3 Weeks.
2. "The Meg," Warner Bros., $14 million, 3,761 locations, $3,674 average, $124 million, 4 Weeks.
3. "Mission: Impossible - Fallout," Paramount, $9 million, 2,639 locations, $3,530 average, $207 million, 6 Weeks.
4. "Operation Finale," MGM, $8 million 1,818 locations, $4,331 average, $10 million 1 Week.
5. "Searching," Sony, $8 million, 1,207 locations, $6,309 average, $8 million, 2 Weeks.
6. "Disney's Christopher Robin," Disney, $7 million, 2,925 locations, $2,462 average, $88 million, 5 Weeks.
7. "Alpha," Sony, $6 million, 2,881 locations, $2,097 average, $29 million, 3 Weeks.
8. "BlacKkKlansman," Focus Features, $6 million, 1,766 locations, $3 million, $40 million, 4 Weeks.
9. "The Happytime Murders," STX Entertainment, $5 million, 3,256 locations, $1,657 average, $18 million, 2 Weeks.
10. "Mile 22," STX Entertainment, $5 million, 2,950 locations, $1,632 average, $33 million, 3 Weeks.
11. "Incredibles 2," Disney, $5 million, 2,890 locations, $1,633 average, $603 million, 12 Weeks.
12. "Kin," Lionsgate, $4 million 2,141 locations, $1,806 average, $4 million, 1 Week.
13. "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation," Sony, $3 million, 1,421 locations, $2,071 average, $163 million, 8 Weeks.
14. "Ya Veremos," Lionsgate, $2 million, 369 locations, $6,123 average, $2 million, 1 Week.
15. "Slender Man," Sony, $2 million, 1,534 locations, $1,435 average, $29 million, 4 Weeks.
16. "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," Universal, $ 2 million, 1,556 locations, $1,237 average, $416 million, 11 Weeks.
17. "A.X.L.," Open Road, $2 million, 1,710 locations, $1,105 average, $6 million, 2 Weeks.
18. "The Equalizer 2," Sony, $2 million, 1,476 locations, $1,251 average, $101 million, 7 Weeks.
19. "Ant-Man and the Wasp," Disney, $2 million, 830 locations, $2,190 average, $214 million, 9 Weeks.
20. "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again," Universal, $2 million 1,010 locations, $1,656 average, $118 million, 7 Weeks.