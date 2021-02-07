Celebrate Valentine's Day with dinner and a movie

The Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster has been offering up a delicious menu of culinary favorites along with a movie as a special monthly event for the past few months.

With Valentine's Day around the corner, Region sweethearts can expect another "big screen" offering from the folks at the center.

CVPA will present its next Movie and Dinner Night on Feb. 13, the day before Valentine's Day. The event, which will be held in the ballroom, will star a multi-course meal and a showing of the movie "Chocolat."

Released in 2000, the romantic movie stars Johnny Depp and Juliette Binoche.

"We wanted to have something a little more special since it's so close to Valentine's Day," said Joe Trama, executive chef for Trama Catering at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts. "We want to get people in the mood to celebrate."

Trama took the theme of chocolate, as a nod to the title of the film, and went with that to craft his menu of appetizing fare.

Not only does the steak portion of the entree have a cocoa and coffee-dusting, but the panna cotta served for dessert is chocolate flavored.

"We wanted to keep that theme of chocolate going," Trama said.