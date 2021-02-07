Celebrate Valentine's Day with dinner and a movie

The Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster has been offering up a delicious menu of culinary favorites along with a movie as a special monthly event for the past few months.
With Valentine's Day around the corner, Region sweethearts can expect another "big screen" offering from the folks at the center.
CVPA will present its next Movie and Dinner Night on Feb. 13, the day before Valentine's Day. The event, which will be held in the ballroom, will star a multi-course meal and a showing of the movie "Chocolat."
Released in 2000, the romantic movie stars Johnny Depp and Juliette Binoche.
"We wanted to have something a little more special since it's so close to Valentine's Day," said Joe Trama, executive chef for Trama Catering at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts. "We want to get people in the mood to celebrate."
Trama took the theme of chocolate, as a nod to the title of the film, and went with that to craft his menu of appetizing fare.
Not only does the steak portion of the entree have a cocoa and coffee-dusting, but the panna cotta served for dessert is chocolate flavored.
"We wanted to keep that theme of chocolate going," Trama said.
Trama said there will be special drinks offered during the event and other surprises that evening. Trivia, prizes, champagne give-aways and more will also be featured.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the event, which will also feature a cash bar. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. with movie at 7 p.m.
The Valentine's menu will include cream of asparagus soup; "Spring is in the Air" greens mix with bibb lettuce salad, dried cranberries and feta cheese drizzled with champagne vinaigrette; cocoa and coffee dusted petit filet steak paired with chicken breast Wellington in Marsala wine sauce, served with fresh green broccoli florets and hearty au gratin potatoes; and a chocolate panna cotta with a Kahlua creme Anglaise framed with assorted fresh berries and raspberry coulis hearts.
Seating will be socially distanced and masks are required.
"We want people to sit back, relax and enjoy. It's a nice night out," Trama said.
FYI: Dinner and a Movie, starring a multi-course meal and showing of "Chocolat" will be presented Feb. 13 in the ballroom at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. and movie at 7 p.m. Cash bar will be available. Tickets are $75 for dinner and movie plus tax. Call 219-836-1930 ext. 2 to reserve a ticket.
2020 The Times Best of the Region
2020 The Times Best of the Region: Entertainment
Center for the Visual and Performing Arts
Bellaboo’s Play and Discovery Center
The Shrine of Christ’s Passion