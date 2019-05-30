There will be a diverse offering of movies for film buffs to check out this weekend courtesy of actor Bill Johnson.
The 1st Annual Bill Johnson Summer Black Film Film Festival will be presented June 1 at The Glen Theatre in Gary, which is owned and operated by the African American Achievers Youth Corps. Inc.
Johnson, a graduate of Gary's Emerson School of Visual and Performing Arts, has previously hosted a film festival in Gary for the past eight years. This is the first time it will be presented in the summer, however.
The original non-summer rendition of the fest, traditionally held in February, was an idea that began after Vernon Smith, one of the coordinators of the fest and the Achievers Board chairman spoke to Johnson. The actor thought it would be a good idea to "do something for Gary" and the perfect project for him to be involved with was a film festival.
Johnson has starred in a variety of feature films and shorts through the years.
Various films will be in the spotlight at this weekend's event. The movie "The Advice" will be the feature film highlighted. Also on the roster will be shorts "Funk Force 2018" "Miss Represent" and "Exposing Politics: A Collection."
The film "Miss Represent," is directed and produced by Ken Lewis, who is a Gary native. The movie revolves around social media and taking a post from online and placing it in the "real world," which in this case is a living room. It also focuses on the importance of being yourself and "representing" your true self.
Film fans who'd like to learn a bit about the beyond the scenes of the industry may attend an Actors Workshop with Johnson at 6:30 p.m. May 31. In addition to cold readings of scripts, attendees will learn about connecting with a character as an actor, delivery techniques and more. Workshop fee is $25.
In addition to the movie screenings, guests will have the opportunity to engage in a Q & A session with actors and film producers after seeing the films.