Chicago International Film Festival begins

Film fans will want to explore the eclectic collection of films starring in Chicago for the next two weeks.

The Chicago International Film Festival, running through Oct. 23, will feature screenings at AMC River East 21, Gene Siskel Film Center, Music Box Theatre, and Chicago History Museum. Among locations for pop-up screenings are Austin Town Hall and Hamilton Park Cultural Center. Streaming will also be available for the world class fest presented by Cinema/Chicago.

"What we want to bring every year is the best of world cinema to the Midwest," said Anthony Kaufman, senior programmer for the Chicago International Film Festival.

"We have more than 90 films from around the world," he said.

The 58th festival features a variety of feature films and shorts, including world premieres, North American premieres and U.S. premieres.

Kaufman said film fans can see movies from countries such as Colombia, Norway, Ukraine, Palestine and other locales.

According to Kaufman, the Chicago event is the "premiere film festival in the Midwest" and he said "it's kind of a rite of passage for a lot of people." He said film fans regularly return to the festival.

"People love movies. They love to be transported by movies," he added.

Among films on the Chicago International Film Festival roster are "A Compassionate Spy," which opens the fest; "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,"; "White Noise," which closes the fest; Raymond and Ray," starring Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke; "The Lost King,"; "Decision to Leave,"; "My Policeman," starring Harry Styles ; "The Whale"; "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed"; and much more.

During the festival there will be various Q&As with filmmakers and other creatives; tributes; awards; and other special events.

Assorted movies in the fest will compete for the Gold Hugo in different categories.

For film fans interested in virtual screenings, there are a selection of feature films and short films available for screening virtually for audience members who live in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.

For tickets and passes to the fest, visit chicagofilmfestival.com/tickets.