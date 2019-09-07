An eclectic collection of films is in the spotlight at Governors State University this weekend.
The Chicago Southland International Film Festival continues to Sept. 8 at Governors State University in University Park, Illinois.
"This is our second year for the festival," said Suzanne Patterson, founder of the fest. Patterson said she and the committee wanted to bring a large-scale event/festival such as this to the area to expose film lovers to the wide array of independent talent out there.
"We wanted to create an audience of festival-goers in the south suburbs," she said, adding the event has grown in the last year. Patterson said they had 140 film submissions this year and had to whittle it down to 37 to be shown.
On Sept. 7, a series of Shorts will be presented. The Shorts Program categories include Reel Cinema from 11 a.m to 1:30 p.m.; Life Happens from 1:45 to 3:45 p.m.; and Riveting Relationships from 4 to 6 p.m. A free Awards Ceremony will be held from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. VIP reception begins after the awards ceremony. Admission to the VIP reception is by invitation only.
The Feature Film Showcase will be held on Sept. 8. Films to be shown are "Banana Season" from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; "The Feeling of Being Watched" at 1:15 p.m.; and "Who Will Write Our History?" at 4 p.m.
A Q & A with "Who Will Write Our History's" director Roberta Grossman will take place after the screening of the movie. Entrance fee for the Feature Film Showcase is $20 for one, two or all three movies. The event also includes food from various food trucks featured at the fest.
To learn more about the festival, prices and schedule, visit govst.edu/CSIFF