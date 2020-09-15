Chicago Southland International Film Festival goes virtual this year

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Film fans won't have to miss the excitement surrounding the Chicago Southland International Film Festival.

The festival will continue but, due to the pandemic, it will take a virtual platform this year.

"We were hoping the pandemic would taper off by fall, " said Joshua E. Young, co-founder, with Suzanne E. Patterson, of the Chicago Southland Film Festival.

The festival, usually held at Governors State University in University Park, will run virtually Oct. 19 to 25.

Now in its third year, the fest has been exposing film lovers to a wide range of talent from the local community and afar.

"Our goal has always been to showcase not only local filmmakers but regional, national and international films and bring them to the Southland," Young said.

"We're excited to be bringing a diverse group of films to audiences," Patterson said. As part of the fest, there will be a Short Film Competition and a Feature Film Showcase. There are films from 10 different countries this year.

"It's exciting to see, each year, what countries submit films," Patterson said.