Chicago Southland International Film Festival goes virtual this year

Film fans won't have to miss the excitement surrounding the Chicago Southland International Film Festival.
The festival will continue but, due to the pandemic, it will take a virtual platform this year.
"We were hoping the pandemic would taper off by fall, " said Joshua E. Young, co-founder, with Suzanne E. Patterson, of the Chicago Southland Film Festival.
The festival, usually held at Governors State University in University Park, will run virtually Oct. 19 to 25.
Now in its third year, the fest has been exposing film lovers to a wide range of talent from the local community and afar.
"Our goal has always been to showcase not only local filmmakers but regional, national and international films and bring them to the Southland," Young said.
"We're excited to be bringing a diverse group of films to audiences," Patterson said. As part of the fest, there will be a Short Film Competition and a Feature Film Showcase. There are films from 10 different countries this year.
"It's exciting to see, each year, what countries submit films," Patterson said.
Patterson, who's been a film lover all her life, said the fest grew from a non-credit film class she presented for lifelong learners through Governors State University.
"My goal was to develop a film fest audience," Patterson explained.
"The move to a virtual fest was done out of necessity but our hope is that we get a larger audience," Young said. Last year, the fest drew more than 500 attendees to Governors State University.
There will be 46 films in the Short Film Competition. Everything from comedies, dramas, stop-motion, horror and more will be seen. A Q & A with filmmakers also will be presented virtually.
To learn more about the festival, prices and schedule, visit govst.edu/CSIFF
