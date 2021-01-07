Cinematic adventures and cuisine: Munster's CVPA presents 'Romancing the Stone," author Q&A and dinner

Adventurous situations, romance and humor blend in the 1984 film "Romancing the Stone." Northwest Indiana film lovers will have the opportunity to enjoy the movie once again on a "big" screen in Munster.
"Romancing the Stone," starring Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner, will be shown Jan. 15 in the ballroom at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts. The event is part of the CVPA's "Dinner and Movie Nite" series. A plated dinner as well as a special Q&A with Catherine Lanigan, author of the book "Romancing the Stone" also will be featured.
Lanigan, who resides in LaPorte, said she looks forward to appearing in Munster for the Q&A about what it was like writing a book about this story that became one of the classic films of the '80s.
"The idea for the book was Michael Douglas's," Lanigan said during a recent phone interview. The author said she was asked to do a "novelization" of the script which was already done. Filming was already started on the movie, which was produced by Douglas, when she took on the project of writing the book. Lanigan said the book was pretty much an "advertising" vehicle to drum up interest in the film and the story itself.
"He (Douglas) sent me around the world to promote 'Romancing the Stone,'" the author said.
Lanigan, whose pen name for the book was listed as Joan Wilder, said it was quite the feat turning the 99-page script into a 300-page plus book in a short amount of time. (Joan Wilder is the name of the character Kathleen Turner plays in the movie.)
"I said to my editor, "So I take this 99-page script and turn it into a book that's 350 to 400 pages?"'
Lanigan asked how long she'd have to do it. "That's the problem," her editor said. They needed the book in 27 days. Lanigan said she had to account for several days to get the script and to mail it back so she figured that would only make it 21 days for her to complete the massive project.
"And I was still writing with a manual typewriter with correct tape," she said, laughing.
Lanigan, who was born in LaPorte, also wrote the book for "The Jewel of the Nile" and has written more than 50 books. She's the author of "The Sweetest Heart," which was made into a film by Hallmark in 2018. Among other books Lanigan has penned are "Angel Watch: Goosebumps, Signs, Dreams and Other Divine Nudges” and "Divine Nudges: Tales of Angelic Intervention."
While the pandemic won't allow for Lanigan to do book signings during her appearance in Munster, she said she will be "gifting" either the book "Angel Watch" or "Divine Nudges" to guests who attend the event.
"Right now, everyone needs a (sense) of promise and hope. We need to know about miracles and that angels are here with us everyday," Lanigan said about choosing her angelic-themed books to give as gifts.
Lanigan said her career as a writer has brought much joy to her life. "I'm thankful to have this as my chosen path in life," she said.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the Dinner and Movie Nite." There will be a cash bar. Dinner begins at 6 p.m. and the movie starts at 7 p.m. The 30-minute Q&A follows immediately after the film.
A special themed menu by CVPA chef Joe Trama will star South American fare. On the menu will be Spring Lettuce and Arugula with Orzo Salad garnished with Feta, Dried Cranberries and a Drizzled Lemon Vinaigrette; Arroz con Pollo featuring Sautéed Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breast seasoned with Sazon Goya with Azafran; and Bananas Foster served over Vanilla Bean Ice Cream for dessert.
Tickets are $40 plus a cash bar. For tickets, call 219-836-1930, ext. 2 or visit cvpa.org. Masks are required and social distancing rules will be followed.
