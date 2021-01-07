Cinematic adventures and cuisine: Munster's CVPA presents 'Romancing the Stone," author Q&A and dinner

Adventurous situations, romance and humor blend in the 1984 film "Romancing the Stone." Northwest Indiana film lovers will have the opportunity to enjoy the movie once again on a "big" screen in Munster.

"Romancing the Stone," starring Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner, will be shown Jan. 15 in the ballroom at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts. The event is part of the CVPA's "Dinner and Movie Nite" series. A plated dinner as well as a special Q&A with Catherine Lanigan, author of the book "Romancing the Stone" also will be featured.

Lanigan, who resides in LaPorte, said she looks forward to appearing in Munster for the Q&A about what it was like writing a book about this story that became one of the classic films of the '80s.

"The idea for the book was Michael Douglas's," Lanigan said during a recent phone interview. The author said she was asked to do a "novelization" of the script which was already done. Filming was already started on the movie, which was produced by Douglas, when she took on the project of writing the book. Lanigan said the book was pretty much an "advertising" vehicle to drum up interest in the film and the story itself.

"He (Douglas) sent me around the world to promote 'Romancing the Stone,'" the author said.