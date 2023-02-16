There'll be a variety of subjects explored during the upcoming film festival in Gary.

The 12th annual Black Film Festival, hosted by William Johnson, runs Feb. 17 and 18 at The Glen Theater in Gary. An engaging roster of films will be featured during the popular independent movie event. The fest is also being held in celebration of Black History Month.

Gary native Johnson, who is a graduate of Gary's Emerson School of Visual and Performing Arts, returns to the Region for the festival every year. Johnson, who is an actor and musician, has starred in a variety of movies through the years. One of his latest projects is "The Black Hamptons" on BET.

"I'm proud to be a presenter of something that lets other filmmakers get their projects exposed," said William Johnson, during a recent telephone interview from his California home.

The original idea for the festival 12 years ago was sparked after a conversation between Johnson and Vernon Smith, fest coordinator and longtime board chairman of the African American Achievers Youth Corps. Inc.

"I love working with Vernon. It's a lot of fun," Johnson said.

Johnson said when he was approached about being involved with this fest he was happy to do so and glad to be giving back to the Region.

On this year's fest schedule will be a mix of feature films as well as shorter works. Topics such as romance, adventure, crime and relationships will star.

According to Johnson, film festivals such as this one, are great ways to "network" for filmmakers and a wonderful way for attendees to see the varied works from talents working in the field.

The filmmakers taking part in the current fest, Johnson said, are a mix of beginning filmmakers as well as "those who are trying to get their projects seen."

"We had over 200 submissions. And every year, it gets better," Johnson said.

Johnson, who is the father of two children, said in addition to his work as an actor, he also coaches other actors.

On the Feb. 17 film fest roster will be a morning Student Film Festival featuring the movies "Rules are Rules," "Tender Curiosity," "Fall for You," "To Get By," "The Bad Old Days," "Keep it to Yourself," "GunTooSoon," "Poison," "Breaking the Silence," "Separated" and "Rats in the House."

There will be a reception at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 17 with screenings beginning at 7 p.m. Screenings include A Bill Johnson trailer, "Masterclass: The Patrice Gaines Story," "Wrong Place, Wrong Time," "The Secret Weapon: Yesterday is Today," "Pretty Boy," "Being X in America," "Into the Park" and "Wounds." Advance admission for Friday's evening films is $20; cost at the door is $25.

On Feb. 18, screenings begin at 7 p.m. and will include A Bill Johnson trailer, "The Struggle," "Nana’s Porch," "Weary Blues," "Redemption" and "Bruised." Advance admission for Saturday's films is $15; cost at the door is $20.

FYI: The Black Film Festival, hosted by William Johnson, will be held Feb. 17 and 18 at The Glen Theater, 20 W. Ridge Road, Gary. Cost for screening films on Feb. 17 is $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Cost for screening films on Feb. 18 is $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Tickets may be purchased at Beautiful Things, 4335 Broadway, Gary, daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Meet the biggest breakout stars of Sundance 2020 Clare Dunne, ‘Herself’ Radha Blank, ‘The 40-Year-Old Version’ Elle Lorraine, ‘Bad Hair’ Taylour Paige, ‘Zola’ Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Jayme Lawson and Zainab Jah, ‘Farewell Amor’ The cast of ‘Charm City Kings’ Steven Garza and Rene Otero, ‘Boys State’ Alan Kim, ‘Minari’