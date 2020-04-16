Coming to device near you: H.E.R., vampires, 'Roar' and Elmo

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If social distancing is getting old, consider how it would feel to do it for hundreds of years — and stay out of the sun. The vampire household of “What We Do in the Shadows” examines the hilarious possibilities when it returns for its second season this week. Another option to examine worse cases of isolation can be had in ”The Lighthouse," which is one of the new arrivals on streaming this week.

For the younger set, Elmo and some superstar friends will debut a kid-friendly coronavirus special. Grammy-winning multi-instrumentalist H.E.R. offers fresh content with her Instagram Live series, while other music acts are offering up a dose of nostalgia, as Pink Floyd and Genesis release vintage concerts later this week.

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.

MOVIES