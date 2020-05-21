Coogan and Brydon spar again in 'The Trip to Greece'

“The Trip” (and their preamble of Al Pacino impressions in Winterbottom's preceding “Tristram Shandy: A Cock and Bull Story”) remain the best of these films. I think ever since, those of us who keep returning come hoping for a bit as good as their first volley of Caines or their glorious “Gentlemen to Bed” improv.

But that hasn't kept the sequels since from being charming even while their stars are being deliberately irritating. The set-up of “The Trip to Greece” is the same as the last ones, and likewise first ran as a six-part BBC miniseries. Coogan and Brydon, playing fictionalized versions of themselves, are conscripted to write an article about a culinary tour.

On their Grecian trip, there are occasional nods to their mythic path as well as to the world around them. There's a brief, awkward encounter with a migrant camp. But on the whole, the primary tension in “The Trip to Greece,” as before, is in who can quip better, and whether their bubble of battling egos and petty jealousies can be burst by anything — or even if we want it to be. When Brydon asks Coogan what he's most proud of, Coogan doesn't hesitate. “Hmm. My seven BAFTAs,” he replies.