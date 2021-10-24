CVPA presents 'Clue' for dinner and movie event

A suspenseful event will be held for Munster's Center for Visual and Performing Arts' next Dinner and A Movie event, which happens just before Halloween.

"Clue - The Movie" will be in the spotlight for the center's upcoming Dinner and A Movie night on Oct. 29.

A multi-course meal designed by center chef Joe Trama stars on the evening's agenda, along with the screening of the 1985 film "Clue - The Movie."

The movie stars Eileen Brennan, Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd, Michael McKean, Martin Mull and Lesley Ann Warren. It's based on the popular board game Clue, which has had people trying to solve an engaging whodunit for decades.

The film's plot deals with six characters who attend a dinner party where it's revealed one of the characters has been blackmailing the others. After one is found dead, the mystery begins to unfold as clues are pieced together on who did it and how it happened. Was it Colonel Mustard in the drawing room or Miss Peacock in the kitchen, and was it done with a gun or a rope? Guests will try to unravel the clues with the cast while watching the movie.