CVPA presents 'Clue' for dinner and movie event

A suspenseful event will be held for Munster's Center for Visual and Performing Arts' next Dinner and A Movie event, which happens just before Halloween.
"Clue - The Movie" will be in the spotlight for the center's upcoming Dinner and A Movie night on Oct. 29.
A multi-course meal designed by center chef Joe Trama stars on the evening's agenda, along with the screening of the 1985 film "Clue - The Movie."
The movie stars Eileen Brennan, Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd, Michael McKean, Martin Mull and Lesley Ann Warren. It's based on the popular board game Clue, which has had people trying to solve an engaging whodunit for decades.
The film's plot deals with six characters who attend a dinner party where it's revealed one of the characters has been blackmailing the others. After one is found dead, the mystery begins to unfold as clues are pieced together on who did it and how it happened. Was it Colonel Mustard in the drawing room or Miss Peacock in the kitchen, and was it done with a gun or a rope? Guests will try to unravel the clues with the cast while watching the movie.
The evening's special menu will star egg drop soup, playfully called "Shark Finn Soup" to correspond to a menu item in the movie; chicken a la Francese with sherry supreme sauce; rice pilaf; glazed carrots; and apple crisp with vanilla ice cream.
In a past interview, chef Trama said the goal for all the Dinner and Movie Nights is to allow people to "sit back, relax and enjoy" a nice night out.
Personnel at the center always add extra elements for the film events. Sometimes guests will have the opportunity to hear from a cast member of the film or will learn various fun facts about the making of the movie. During the "Clue" movie event, there will be games, prizes, suspenseful surprises and other fun treats.
FYI: Dinner and a Movie, starring a multi-course meal and showing of "Clue - The Movie" will be presented Oct. 29 in the ballroom at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. and movie at 7 p.m. Cash bar will be available. Tickets are $50 for dinner and movie (plus tax). Call 219-836-1930 ext. 2 to make reservations.