CVPA presents 'Rudy' for popular movie and dinner night

Film and food fans will enjoy a St. Patrick's themed event Thursday at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts (CVPA) in Munster.

CVPA will present its "Rudy" Movie and Dinner Night at 7 p.m. Thursday in celebration of the popular Irish holiday. The event will feature a showing of the film "Rudy," which tells the story of Rudy Ruettiger who dreams of playing football at The University of Notre Dame but has various obstacles in his way. Actor Sean Astin stars as Rudy in the movie.

"'Rudy' is a feel-good film," said Christine Carbonare, event planning manager for Trama Catering at CVPA. Trama Catering is presenting the event, which will include a multi-course themed dinner. "St. Patrick's Day is a holiday that people like to go out and celebrate," Carbonare said.

The center's Movie and Dinner Nights have been a big draw during the pandemic. "They've been so successful," Carbonare said, adding that attendees have enjoyed a variety of films. Among movies screened during past events have been "Public Enemies," "A Christmas Story" and "Jewel of the Nile."

Carbonare said the ballroom space at the center has been a good, safe place to show the movies. "This was a good idea," she said about Trama Catering coming up with the event. All the meals featured in the Movie and Dinner Nights always have a theme that coincides with the specific movie being screened.

The "Rudy" event menu features an Irish theme. "There are two (main) meal choices," Carbonare said.

The menu stars Cream of Potato Soup; Irish Soda Bread; a main entree choice of Traditional Corned Beef and Cabbage or Chicken Epicurean with Supreme Sauce; Red Bliss Mashed Potatoes and Fresh Green Beans; and Irish Whiskey Cake. Special drinks will also be available.

Carbonare said the evening will also include trivia contests and other games. She mentioned guests will also have a bit of fun seeing the various spots around Notre Dame and Northwest Indiana where parts of the movie were filmed. Guests will also receive a free signed vintage Knute Rockne poster signed by artist Mitchell Markovitz with each ticket purchased.

FYI: Movie and Dinner Night featuring "Rudy" will be held Thursday at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. and movie at 7 p.m. Cost is $50 for dinner and movie (plus tax). Price does not include gratuity. Call 219-836-1930, ext. 2.

