Early this past fall, "A Star is Born" launched to such critical acclaim at festivals that it rocketed to the front of the pack for not just Best Picture, but potentially Best Director (Bradley Cooper), Best Actor (Cooper) and Best Actress (Lady Gaga). After a while, it tapered off, and despite having the most across-the-board recognition from guild awards, we're getting down to crunch time and it could be looking at just one win. Cooper was snubbed for a directing nomination, and that seemed to be the nail in the coffin for its Best Picture chances. Does it have a chance to win? It does – but it's an outside chance. Because of how the preferential voting system works for Best Picture, it sometimes can be better to be the movie that is the least disliked by the most people than it is to be the most liked. A few first-place votes and a ton of second-place votes could work for it if something like "Roma" has a lot of No. 1s, but also a lot of No. 7s or 8s. But most likely, "A Star is Born" will have to settle for being really just a tremendous first effort for Cooper with some incredible individual performances, fantastic original music and a massive fan base. Along with Best Picture, it's up for Actress (Gaga), Actor (Cooper), Supporting Actor (Sam Elliott), Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Sound Mixing and Original Song, which it should win for "Shallow."
