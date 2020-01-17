The short categories can make or break your Oscar pool, but most people never see them. Go to Shorts.tv online to find marathon screenings before the awards – you won't be disappointed. There's no slam dunk for Animated Short this year, but "Hair Love" and "Kitbull" should contend. "Brotherhood" taps into current events and is about a Tunisian man who returns home with a Syrian wife and is suspected of being away fighting for ISIS. That and "The Neighbors' Window" are both incredible works that tell deep stories in less than a half-hour each. The Documentary Short category seems to have a leader in "Learning How to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)," but might get a challenge from "St. Louis Superman."
-Matt Erickson, Times Correspondent
