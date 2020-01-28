Day 12: Best Actor

The Best Actor field absolutely is a murderer’s row, especially when you look at who got left out of the top five: Robert De Niro for “The Irishman,” Adam Sandler for “Uncut Gems,” Eddie Murphy for “Dolemite Is My Name,” Taron Egerton for “Rocketman” and Christian Bale for “Ford v Ferrari.” Like – holy cow. But this race seems to be already over: Joaquin Phoenix for “Joker.” The long shot underdog is Adam Driver for “Marriage Story,” followed by Leonardo DiCaprio, Antonio Banderas and Jonathan Pryce. But it’s been Phoenix who has been taking the awards leading up to the Oscars. Circle his name now for his first Oscar after three previous nominations.