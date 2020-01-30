Day 10: Best Director
Oscar Countdown

Day 10: Best Director

{{featured_button_text}}

The Oscars’ best barometer in any category is who wins the top prize from the Directors Guild of America. An astounding 90 percent of the time, the DGA winner repeats at the Oscars. And nearly as fascinating, the DGA winner’s film goes on to win Best Picture 76 percent of the time. That seems to bode pretty well for Sam Mendes and “1917.” He won at the DGAs, making him a very safe bet for his second Oscar (he also won Best Director 20 years ago for “American Beauty”). His top competition this year might be Bong Joon Ho for “Parasite,” and that’s saying something because it presumes Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) and Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”) are bringing up third and fourth place. It’s very possible that voters can’t resist rewarding Mendes for “1917,” but also want to reward Tarantino and check off “Hollywood” for Best Picture, giving us a split. That has happened five times in the past seven years.

– Matt Erickson, Times Correspondent

12 Things to do in the Region this week

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Day 12: Best Actor
Movies

Day 12: Best Actor

The Best Actor field absolutely is a murderer’s row, especially when you look at who got left out of the top five: Robert De Niro for “The Iri…

+2
'I'm being raped': Weinstein accuser details alleged assault
National News

'I'm being raped': Weinstein accuser details alleged assault

  • Updated

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein accuser Mimi Haleyi testified Monday that weeks after arriving in New York to work for one of his shows, she found herself fighting in vain as the once-revered showbiz honcho pushed her onto a bed and sexually assaulted her, undeterred by her kicks and pleas of, “no, please don’t do this, I don’t want it.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts