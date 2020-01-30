Day 10: Best Director

The Oscars’ best barometer in any category is who wins the top prize from the Directors Guild of America. An astounding 90 percent of the time, the DGA winner repeats at the Oscars. And nearly as fascinating, the DGA winner’s film goes on to win Best Picture 76 percent of the time. That seems to bode pretty well for Sam Mendes and “1917.” He won at the DGAs, making him a very safe bet for his second Oscar (he also won Best Director 20 years ago for “American Beauty”). His top competition this year might be Bong Joon Ho for “Parasite,” and that’s saying something because it presumes Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) and Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”) are bringing up third and fourth place. It’s very possible that voters can’t resist rewarding Mendes for “1917,” but also want to reward Tarantino and check off “Hollywood” for Best Picture, giving us a split. That has happened five times in the past seven years.