Day 9: Best Picture Nominee 9

“Ford v Ferrari” was a fantastic film. The true story of the Ford racing team’s push to overtake Ferrari’s dominance in the famed 24 Hours of Le Mans road race, it stars Matt Damon as Carroll Shelby, who is commissioned to build a car for Henry Ford II and make sure Ford wins the race, and Christian Bale as Ken Miles, a driver. Damon and Bale give standout performances, which is no surprise. But the film’s greatness really lies in just how great it looks and sounds on the big screen, particularly in the racing scenes. The truth is, it has little to no shot at winning Best Picture. But with four nominations overall, it’s more than just thankful to be here, and with a box office haul of around $220 million, it is one of 2019’s best success stories.