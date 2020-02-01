Day 8: Best Picture Nominee

With six overall nominations, there is nothing small about “Little Women.” Best Actress nominee Saoirse Ronan leads the way and got her fourth career nomination – and she’s only 25. Florence Pugh is nominated, as well, from a truly sensational cast. One of the biggest shames this year is that director Greta Gerwig wasn’t nominated in that category. The mostly male directors branch may have something to do with that, as might the fact this is the seventh film version of the Louisa May Alcott novel. One thing to watch for, though, is Gerwig’s shot at winning for Adapted Screenplay, which would be a great way to reward her work and her championing of the project – as well as keep her name at the forefront of some of the best directors in the world right now, regardless of gender.