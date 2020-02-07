Day 2: Best Picture Nominee

It’s pretty easy to picture “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” winning Best Picture. It is, after all, a story about the film industry and Hollywood – and traditionally, Hollywood has loved its chances to reward stories about itself. It may be Quentin Tarantino’s best picture yet, and it is going to get plenty of No. 1 votes for the top prize. Where it stands the best chance is if when it’s not in the No. 1 spot, it’s consistently No. 2 more often than “1917” or “Parasite” finds itself in first or second on ballots. That could lead to it slipping in to win like “Moonlight” or “Green Book” when it wasn’t necessarily expected. A Best Picture win for “Hollywood” would be completely appropriate. It’s a fantastic piece of filmmaking, in part because Tarantino shows some restraint when it comes to the on-screen over-the-top violence that is the calling card of things like “Kill Bill” or “Inglourious Basterds.” But will it have enough support to become QT’s first Best Picture?